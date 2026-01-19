Davos 2026 begins today: Dates, theme and key expectations from the World Economic Forum

Davos 2026: Against the backdrop of rising US tariff risks, heightened geopolitical tensions, and slowing global economic growth, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum begins today, January 19. Global leaders from governments, businesses, civil society and academia will convene in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss ways to address these pressing challenges.

Davos 2026 dates The World Economic Forum's annual meeting will take place from January 19 to 23. Several global leaders across fields will share their views on global issues and the way forward.

US President Donald Trump is expected to speak on Wednesday in Davos. According to media reports, his speech is likely to focus on housing affordability.

Davos 2026 theme The key theme of the World Economic Forum this year is "A Spirit of Dialogue". This year's theme emphasises the significance of fostering open conversation, cooperation and trust among world leaders.

Why is the Davos meeting significant? The Davos meeting is not a major policy event. However, it remains significant globally as it functions as a global agenda-setting forum for the year ahead.

The annual meeting can potentially offer major cues to markets and investors on interest rates, growth outlook, etc.

