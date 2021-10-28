2 min read.Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 06:54 AM ISTLivemint
The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the attempt of upside bounce from the support is lacking its strength, said stock market experts
Benchmark indices closed in the red for the first time this week on Wednesday. Snapping its two-session rising streak, Sensex closed 206.9 points lower at 61,143.33. Similarly, the Nifty slipped 0.31% to 18,210.95. Private-sector lender Axis Bank was the top index loser after reported Q2 earnings.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the other laggards. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the gainers.
Meanwhile, SGX Nifty indicates a choppy opening for the Indian stock markets on Thursday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the Indian markets opening.
Trade view for Nifty
“The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the attempt of upside bounce from the support is lacking its strength. A sustainable move only above 18300-18350 is likely to open further upside for the market ahead. Further weakness from here could find the next lower support at 18K levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The broad market indices like midcap and small cap segments of NSE have displayed resilience during volatile bench mark index on Wednesday and closed on a minor gains, which as per Shetti, could be a minor positive indication.
Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking