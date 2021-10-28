Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today - 28th October

Day trading guide for Thursday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today - 28th October2 min read . 06:54 AM IST
- The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the attempt of upside bounce from the support is lacking its strength, said stock market experts
Benchmark indices closed in the red for the first time this week on Wednesday. Snapping its two-session rising streak, Sensex closed 206.9 points lower at 61,143.33. Similarly, the Nifty slipped 0.31% to 18,210.95. Private-sector lender Axis Bank was the top index loser after reported Q2 earnings.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the other laggards. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the gainers.
Meanwhile, SGX Nifty indicates a choppy opening for the Indian stock markets on Thursday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the Indian markets opening.
Trade view for Nifty
“The short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the attempt of upside bounce from the support is lacking its strength. A sustainable move only above 18300-18350 is likely to open further upside for the market ahead. Further weakness from here could find the next lower support at 18K levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The broad market indices like midcap and small cap segments of NSE have displayed resilience during volatile bench mark index on Wednesday and closed on a minor gains, which as per Shetti, could be a minor positive indication.
Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking
UPL: Buy UPL, Stop loss 715, Target 765-775
Infosys: Buy Infy, Stop loss 1690, Target price 1775-1790
Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia
Bata India: Buy Bata India at 1985, Target 2050, Stop 1oss 960
Bajaj Auto: Sell Bajaj Auto at 3800, Target 3700, Stop loss 3845
Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities limited
Godrej Properties: Buy Godrej Properties at 2370, Stop loss, 2333, Target 2500
Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities
Infosys: Buy Infy, Target 1760, Stop loss 1715
Manoj Dalmia, Founder, and Director- Proficient Equities Limited
Vimta Labs: Buy vimta Labs at 349, Target 377, Stop loss 338
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
