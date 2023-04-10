Day trading guide for today: Despite mixed trends at global markets, Indian stock market finished higher on Thursday, ending positive for second straight week. In a truncated by two stock market holidays, Nifty 50 index surged 1.38 per cent while BSE Sensex shot up 1.42 per cent. Nifty Bank index logged 1.36 per cent rise last week. In broad market, mid-cap index went up 1.19 per cent last week whereas small-cap index shot up 2.85 per cent in this time.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the hurdle, there is a possibility of further consolidation at the highs in the next week before showing a decisive upside breakout of 17,600 to 17,700 levels. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,500 levels."

Unveiling day trading strategy, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, Traders should keep a buy on dip approach and look for buying opportunities on any declines. FII’s too have started covering their short positions in the index futures segment which will support the momentum."

Expecting the uptrend to continue further, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Technically the trend of Nifty and Bank Nifty are positive. It formed higher top higher bottom formation coupled with substantial volumes." Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that Bank Nifty has a strong resistance at 40600 / 40200 levels while resistance at 41700 / 42200 levels.

Unveiling intraday trading tips for Monday, Anuj Gupta said, "Keep eyes on banking, auto and metal stocks."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities — recommended 4 day trading stocks to buy today — State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Ambuja Cements: Buy at CMP, target ₹400, stop loss ₹370

2] HDFC Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹1700, stop loss ₹1640

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

3] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹460, stop loss ₹424

4] State Bank of India or SBI: Buy at CMP, target ₹560, stop loss ₹509.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.