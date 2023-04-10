Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the hurdle, there is a possibility of further consolidation at the highs in the next week before showing a decisive upside breakout of 17,600 to 17,700 levels. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,500 levels."