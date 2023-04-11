Day trading guide for 11th April: M&M, TechM, BPCL to Zomato — 6 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:11 AM IST
- Day trading stocks for today: Stock market experts have recommended 6 buy or sell stocks for today — M&M, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, BPCL, Bajaj Electricals and Redington
Day trading guide for today: In a holiday thinned session on Monday, Indian stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — nudged higher whereas Nifty Bank index finished in red territory. Nifty 50 index gained 24 points and closed at 17,624 whereas Sensex added 13 points and closed at 59,846 levels. However, Nifty Bank index lost 206 points and finished at 40,834 mark. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.16 per cent while mid-cap index gained 0.38 per cent. This helped advance decline ratio to remain above par at 1.13:1.
