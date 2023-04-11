On intraday trading tips for Indian stock market jobbers, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said, "The Nifty Index is currently in a congestion zone between 17,650 and 17,900. The Index will see a few ups and downs around this range, but with the highest open interest still at the 17,000 level, the trend is still buy-on-dips." Rahul Ghose went on to add that Bank Nifty saw huge addition in call writing at the 41000 level for this week's expiry, which is now going to act as a near-term resistance for it.