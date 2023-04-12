Markets have been on a rising spree for seven consecutive days now. Sensex has crossed its psychological mark of 60,150, while the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. On Wednesday, market sentiments will be driven by CPI inflation and factory output data. Also, global trends will add to the mood. Investors will also bet amidst the onset of Q4 earnings season with TCS being scheduled to be released later in the day.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed at 60,157.72 up by 311.21 points or 0.52%. Nifty 50 jumped by 98.25 points or 0.56% to end at 17,722.30.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The frontline index of NSE Nifty-50 ended on a positive note for the seventh straight session and closed above 17,700 levels with a gain of 0.56%. Prices on the 120 mins chart are trading in a higher high formation which indicates bulls are having an upper hand in the present scenario."

Patil added, "Nifty on the daily chart has formed a bullish golden cross where 21 DEMA has crossed above 9 DEMA and prices are looking stronger to move higher. Index has witnessed a breakout above its falling channel pattern and prices have closed above the downward-sloping trend line."

Samco's analyst added, "The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in the index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,500–17,450 levels and resistance is capped at 17,900 levels. In case the Nifty breaches below 17,450 levels, then 17,300 will be the next support zone."

Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Investors will now await the earnings outcome of the March quarter which will start trickling in from this week. The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment."

The March inflation and February IIP data will also come on Wednesday.

Shah added, "While the Indian economy still has some macroeconomic bottlenecks, overall it has been resilient despite the turbulent global environment. However, impending recession in the US, higher crude prices along with the prospect of a below-normal monsoon could act as headwinds for the Indian markets."

For Wednesday, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi expects Nifty to find support at 17300/17350 with resistance between 18050/18100. While the Bank Nifty index is seen to have support in the range of 40300/40500 with resistance at 41500/41600.

Here's a list of intraday picks by analysts for buying and selling on Wednesday.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking:

Buy Au Small Finance Bank with a stop loss of ₹ 560 and a target price between ₹ 590-600 Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of ₹ 1,305 for a target price between ₹ 1350-1375

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi:

3. Buy Sonata Software at ₹896 with a Stoploss of 880 for a Target price of ₹915

4. Buy ITC at ₹396 with a stop loss of ₹388 for a target price of ₹410

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities:

5. Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of ₹1818 for a target price of 1890

6. Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of ₹514 for a target price of ₹555

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher:

7. Buy Lemon Tree at 77 with a stoploss 75 and target price of 82

8. Buy Jindal Steel at 563 with a stoploss 554 and target 585

9. Buy Escorts at 1895 with a stoploss 1870 and target 1950

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.