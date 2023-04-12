Day trading guide for 12th April: SBI, Kotak Bank, ITC, to JSPL — 8 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:19 AM IST
- For Wednesday, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi expects Nifty to find support at 17300/17350 with resistance between 18050/18100. While the Bank Nifty index is seen to have support in the range of 40300/40500 with resistance at 41500/41600.
Markets have been on a rising spree for seven consecutive days now. Sensex has crossed its psychological mark of 60,150, while the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. On Wednesday, market sentiments will be driven by CPI inflation and factory output data. Also, global trends will add to the mood. Investors will also bet amidst the onset of Q4 earnings season with TCS being scheduled to be released later in the day.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×