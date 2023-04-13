Day trading guide for today: Despite muted global cues, Indian stock market extended its rally for eighth session in a row. Nifty 50 index gained 90 points and closed at 17,812 levels, BSE Sensex surged 235 points and closed at 60,392 mark whereas Nifty Bank index surged 191 points and ended at 41,557 levels. Broad market indexes performed largely in line with the Nifty. Advance decline ratio was up at 1.64:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of market continues to be positive. Though, Nifty placed at the swing highs, still there is no indication of any reversal pattern building at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 18,200. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,700 levels."

On intraday trading tips for Thursday session, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bulls will aim to take over the positive baton to Thursday's weekly expiry trade and continue to close the markets in the green. The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in the index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six intraday stocks for today and those six day trading stocks are Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at CMP, target ₹4450 and ₹4500, stop loss ₹4225

2] IndusInd Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹1100 to ₹1125

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] Wipro: Buy at CMP, target ₹395, stop loss ₹354

4] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target ₹114, stop loss ₹103

Ganesh Dongre's stock picks for Thursday

5] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1095, target ₹1130, stop loss ₹1080

6] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹771, target ₹795, stop loss ₹760.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.