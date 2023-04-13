Day trading guide for 13th April: Wipro, HCL Tech to Tata Steel — six stocks to buy or sell today2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:17 AM IST
- Day trading guide for today: Stock market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Wipro, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel
Day trading guide for today: Despite muted global cues, Indian stock market extended its rally for eighth session in a row. Nifty 50 index gained 90 points and closed at 17,812 levels, BSE Sensex surged 235 points and closed at 60,392 mark whereas Nifty Bank index surged 191 points and ended at 41,557 levels. Broad market indexes performed largely in line with the Nifty. Advance decline ratio was up at 1.64:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×