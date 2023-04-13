Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of market continues to be positive. Though, Nifty placed at the swing highs, still there is no indication of any reversal pattern building at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 18,200. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,700 levels."