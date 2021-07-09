OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Friday: 10 stocks to buy or sale today — July 9

Day trading guide for Friday: On account of profit-booking triggered by weak global cues, Indian stock market benchmark indices closed with steep losses on Thursday. Selling was broad-based day trading guide for Thursday markets as most of the sectoral indices on NSE closed in the red zone. The NSE Nifty lost 151.75 points and closed at 15,727.9 levels. On Thursday trade session, bears completely outnumbered bulls as on the BSE, 1474 shares rose and 1,715 shares fell.

Volumes on exchanges were on little lower than recent averages in cash markets, though NSE derivatives markets were quite active, particularly in weekly index options expiring today.

However, mid-cap and small-cap indices continued their outperformance and fared much better than the benchmarks. The NSE Mid-cap 100 index fell 0.42 per cent, while the NSE Small-cap index was flat for the day.

Stocks to buy today

So, on the basis of Thursday's market performance and investors' sentiment in current scenario, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — have come out with the following shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Friday

1] SBI Life: Buy at 1020, target 1050 to 1060, stop loss 1000

2] Ambuja Cement: Buy at 360, target 370 to 375, stop loss 355

Rohit Singre's top stock picks

3] IGL: Momentum buy at CMP 577, target 600 to 620, stop loss below 557

4] Just Dial: Momentum buy at CMP or at 1065, target 1140 to 1190

Mudi Goel's stock recommended for Friday trade

5] Eicher Motors: Buy at CMP, target 2775, stop loss 2700

Sandeep Matta's top stock picks

6] Lumax Auto Technologies or LumaxTech: Buy at 159, target 175, stop loss 130

7] Prakash Industries: Buy at 78, target 90 to 95, stop loss 68

Kapil Goenka stock recommendations for Friday trade

8] Goldiam International: Buy at 542, target 570, stop loss 518

9] Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd: Buy at 275, target 299, stop loss 249

10] Sterling and Wilson Solar or SW Solar: Buy at 270, target 290, stop loss 254.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

