Day trading guide for Friday: On account of profit-booking triggered by weak global cues, Indian stock market benchmark indices closed with steep losses on Thursday. Selling was broad-based day trading guide for Thursday markets as most of the sectoral indices on NSE closed in the red zone. The NSE Nifty lost 151.75 points and closed at 15,727.9 levels. On Thursday trade session, bears completely outnumbered bulls as on the BSE, 1474 shares rose and 1,715 shares fell.

Volumes on exchanges were on little lower than recent averages in cash markets, though NSE derivatives markets were quite active, particularly in weekly index options expiring today.

However, mid-cap and small-cap indices continued their outperformance and fared much better than the benchmarks. The NSE Mid-cap 100 index fell 0.42 per cent, while the NSE Small-cap index was flat for the day.

Stocks to buy today

So, on the basis of Thursday's market performance and investors' sentiment in current scenario, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — have come out with the following shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Friday

1] SBI Life: Buy at ₹1020, target ₹1050 to ₹1060, stop loss ₹1000

2] Ambuja Cement: Buy at ₹360, target ₹370 to ₹375, stop loss ₹355

Rohit Singre's top stock picks

3] IGL: Momentum buy at CMP ₹577, target ₹600 to ₹620, stop loss below ₹557

4] Just Dial: Momentum buy at CMP or at ₹1065, target ₹1140 to ₹1190

Mudi Goel's stock recommended for Friday trade

5] Eicher Motors: Buy at ₹CMP, target ₹2775, stop loss ₹2700

Sandeep Matta's top stock picks

6] Lumax Auto Technologies or LumaxTech: Buy at ₹159, target ₹175, stop loss ₹130

7] Prakash Industries: Buy at ₹78, target ₹90 to ₹95, stop loss ₹68

Kapil Goenka stock recommendations for Friday trade

8] Goldiam International: Buy at ₹542, target ₹570, stop loss ₹518

9] Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd: Buy at ₹275, target ₹299, stop loss ₹249

10] Sterling and Wilson Solar or SW Solar: Buy at ₹270, target ₹290, stop loss ₹254.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

