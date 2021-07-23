Day trading guide for Friday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — July 23

Day trading guide for Friday: After showing a sharp weakness on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty witnessed an excellent upside bounce on Thursday and closed at 15,824 — 191 points up, which was its biggest intraday gain in the last two month. Almost all sectors ended in the green with the sole exception of FMCG. While volumes were in line with recent averages, advance decline ratio jumped sharply in the positive. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose a little more than the Nifty.

Speaking on the day trading guide for traders and investors; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend. Further sustainable upside above 15,880 levels is likely to confirm another attempt of new all-time highs above 15,960 levels in the near term. Any failure to sustain the highs could trigger downward correction from the lower top. Immediate support is placed at 15,725."

Stocks to buy today

So, on the basis of these facts and figures, stock market analysts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Jay Thakkar, VP & Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — recommended the following 10 shares to buy today.

Sumit Bagadia's day trading strategy

1] Jindal steel: Buy at ₹394, target ₹405 to ₹410, stop loss ₹385

Jay Thakkar's shares to buy today

2] TCS: Buy at ₹3214, target ₹3300, stop loss ₹3155

3] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹1582, target ₹1620 to ₹1650, stop loss ₹1540

4] Berger Paints: Buy at ₹854, target ₹880 to ₹890, stop loss ₹836

Rohit Singre's stocks to buy today

5] Hyderabad Industries Limited or HIL: Buy at ₹4660, target ₹5100 to ₹5500, stop loss below ₹4300

6] Intellect Design Arena or Intellect: Buy at ₹796, target ₹815 to ₹830, stop loss below ₹780

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

7] Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited or ColPal: Buy at CMP, target ₹1830, stop loss ₹1775

Sandeep Matta's stock picks for day trading

8] NMDC: Buy at ₹176, target ₹195, stop loss ₹165

9] SpiceJet: Buy at ₹78, target ₹83 to ₹87, stop loss ₹72

Kapil Goenka's stock pick of the day

10] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹1273, target ₹1332, stop loss ₹1235.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

