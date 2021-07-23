OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Friday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — July 23

Day trading guide for Friday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — July 23

Day trading guide: A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend, say experts. (Mint)Premium
Day trading guide: A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend, say experts. (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2021, 07:36 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: NSE Nifty witnessed an excellent upside bounce on Thursday and closed at 15,824 — 191 points up, which was its biggest intraday gain in the last two month

Day trading guide for Friday: After showing a sharp weakness on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty witnessed an excellent upside bounce on Thursday and closed at 15,824 — 191 points up, which was its biggest intraday gain in the last two month. Almost all sectors ended in the green with the sole exception of FMCG. While volumes were in line with recent averages, advance decline ratio jumped sharply in the positive. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose a little more than the Nifty.

Speaking on the day trading guide for traders and investors; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend. Further sustainable upside above 15,880 levels is likely to confirm another attempt of new all-time highs above 15,960 levels in the near term. Any failure to sustain the highs could trigger downward correction from the lower top. Immediate support is placed at 15,725."

Stocks to buy today

So, on the basis of these facts and figures, stock market analysts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Jay Thakkar, VP & Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — recommended the following 10 shares to buy today.

Sumit Bagadia's day trading strategy

1] Jindal steel: Buy at 394, target 405 to 410, stop loss 385

Jay Thakkar's shares to buy today

2] TCS: Buy at 3214, target 3300, stop loss 3155

MINT PREMIUM See All

3] Grasim Industries: Buy at 1582, target 1620 to 1650, stop loss 1540

4] Berger Paints: Buy at 854, target 880 to 890, stop loss 836

Rohit Singre's stocks to buy today

5] Hyderabad Industries Limited or HIL: Buy at 4660, target 5100 to 5500, stop loss below 4300

6] Intellect Design Arena or Intellect: Buy at 796, target 815 to 830, stop loss below 780

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

7] Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited or ColPal: Buy at CMP, target 1830, stop loss 1775

Sandeep Matta's stock picks for day trading

8] NMDC: Buy at 176, target 195, stop loss 165

9] SpiceJet: Buy at 78, target 83 to 87, stop loss 72

Kapil Goenka's stock pick of the day

10] Tata Steel: Buy at 1273, target 1332, stop loss 1235.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout