Day trading guide for Friday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — July 23

Speaking on the day trading guide for traders and investors; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend. Further sustainable upside above 15,880 levels is likely to confirm another attempt of new all-time highs above 15,960 levels in the near term. Any failure to sustain the highs could trigger downward correction from the lower top. Immediate support is placed at 15,725."

