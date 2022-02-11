Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th February

Unveiling important levels for Nifty and Bank Nifty index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "NSE Nifty has immediate support at 17,500 levels whereas its strong support is placed at 17,400 levels. Likewise, immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is at 17,700 while its strong hurdle is placed at around 17,750 levels. For traders interested in Bank Nifty, its broader range is 38,500 to 39,500 whereas its small range is 38,700 to 39,300."

