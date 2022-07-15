Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th July3 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:46 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for Friday: Following soft global cues and heavy sell-off in PSU bank, IT and tech stocks, Indian markets ended in negative zone on fourth successive day on Thursday session. NSE Nifty lost 28 points and closed at 15,938 whereas BSE Sensex went off 98 points and closed at 53,416 mark. Nifty Bank index went 176 points southward and closed at 34,651 levels. However, buying in energy, pharma and consumption stocks brought some relief on the Dalal Street. Volatility index India VIX ended lower at 18.34, down by 1 per cent.