Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th July

On major levels in regard to Nifty 50 index, Chinmay Barve, Head — Technical and Derivatives Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Nifty declined for fourth consecutive session which pushed it closer to its crucial support zone of 15,800 to 15,850. If Nifty breaks below 15,800 mark then more downside is likely open up and in such a case the index could fall up to 15,550 to 15,620 zone. On the upside; Nifty is likely to face strong resistance around 16,180 and 16,250 marks."

