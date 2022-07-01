Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st July

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 15,700 to 15,650 levels while resistance is seen around 15900. A breakout beyond this range is required for next directional move. Below the support, the index would resume its downtrend which would have a negative impact on the overall market. On the flipside, a breakout above 15900 on NSE Nifty would lead the index towards its retracement resistances of 16,000 and 16,180 levels. Short term traders should wait for a clear breakout form the above mentioned range and then trade in the direction of the breakout."