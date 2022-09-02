Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st September3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 07:15 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty 50 remains range bound with high volatility, say experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Friday: After showing sharp upside move on the previous session, Indian stocks slipped in the weak zone on Thursday following weak global cues. Nifty 50 index lost 216 points and closed at 17,542 levels, BSE Sensex finished 770 points lower at 58,766 whereas Nifty Bank index ended 235 points lower at 39,301 mark. Broad market outperformed as mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.57 per cent and 0.48 per cent respectively.