Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st September

On Nifty call put data, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Market definitely is on the secret mission to support the BULLs, as it's getting on a buy on dips way. NIFTY Option chain for the weekly expiry reflects on CE writers aggressively adding over 70 thousand contracts at 18000CE, followed by highest fresh contracts at 18500CE - more than 40 thousand additions. PE writers making their way at 17000PE - with more than 60 thousand contracts overall, hints on the range in between 17000-19000 going forward. PCR OI at 17500 being nearly 2, is creating a fresh support base for the INDEX now."