Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st January

Expecting bounce back in stock market today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty has seen back to back three trading sessions of correction and has wiped off much of the gains seen at the start of this month. The broader picture indicates this to be a corrective phase within an uptrend and Nifty has now approached its short term supports. Hence, there is a probability of a bounce again from the current levels in the near term. For short term traders, we advise to look for buying opportunities in the range of 17,700 to 17,600 as the risk reward seems favorable here for taking contra long positions."