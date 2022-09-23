Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 23 September

On what is damaging bulls' sentiment, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The Bank Nifty index corrected sharply as traders were seen unwinding positions in the space which had shown a relative outperformance in the recent past. The trigger for markets was led by the currency which had a breakout from the consolidation of the last few weeks and depreciated sharply to hit new lows. Our equity markets had recently outperformed the global markets mainly due to the outperformance in the INR inspite of the rising Dollar Index. This move in currency above 80 certainly does not bode well for the equity market and hence, the risk continues to remain high in the near term."