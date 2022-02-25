Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th February

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Technically, 16800 was the make or break level, which was broken with a gap down opening and thus the trend turned negative. The follow up selling towards the last hour indicates signs of panic and nervousness amongst market participants. The India VIX surpassed the 32 mark, which was last seen in June 2020. The immediate supports for NSE Nifty are now placed around 16,000 followed by 15,800, while 16,500 and 16,800 would now become resistances on pullback moves. Traders should continue to avoid aggressive positions and better keep a wait and watch approach for a while."