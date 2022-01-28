Day trading guide for Friday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th January

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Sameer Kaul – MD & CEO at TrustPlutus Wealth said, "The Federal Reserve has indicated that they will begin hiking interest rates in the near future and that there will be multiple rate hikes this year. Along with that the Fed has also stated that they will end the asset purchase program in March and will also look to reduce the size of the Fed Balance Sheet from sometime later this year. The combination of these measures is what has spooked markets globally as it would mean moving from a scenario of easy and excess liquidity to a scenario of liquidity tightening. We suggest investors stick to their asset allocation and invest in high quality companies and also pay close attention to valuations."