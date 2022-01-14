Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 14th January

Suggesting stock specific trade strategy; Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist at 5paisa.com said, "The short term trend continues to remain positive as there are no signs of reversal of the trend. However, since the momentum readings on the short term charts are in an overbought zone, focus could now shift to stock specific momentum while the indices may see some consolidation. Bank Nifty has already shown such signs of some consolidation as it relatively underperformed the benchmark today. However, the trend continues to be positive and hence one should continue to look for buying opportunities in any declines."