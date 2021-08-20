Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th August

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading guide for Friday: Trading at NSE and BSE will resume today after the stock market holiday on Thursday. On Wednesday, after showing sustainable upside move in the last few sessions, Nifty witnessed profit booking from the new highs of 16,701 levels and closed the day lower by 45 points. Sharp intraday profit booking was witnessed from day's high of 16,700 levels and the market showed downward correction amidst a range movement in the mid part to later part of the session to close near the lows. On a day when volumes in the market fell compared to the recent average; banks, metals and realty stocks fell the most.

Speaking on day trading strategies; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have started tiring at the new highs of 16,700. But, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the higher levels. Any decline from here down to the support of 16,400 (20 day EMA on a daily chart) could be a buy on dips opportunity in the near term. We expect upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. The upside target for Nifty remains at 16,900 levels."

Sharing views on their respective day trading guide for Friday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 shares to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading strategy today

1] IndusInd Bank: Sell at CMP, target ₹970 to ₹960, stop loss ₹1015

Ravi Singhal's day trading stock to buy today

3] Maruti Suzuki India: Buy in the range of ₹6777 to ₹6844, target ₹7200, stop loss ₹6666

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

4] LIC Housing Finance: Sell at CMP, target ₹370, stop loss ₹390

Rohit Singre's share to buy today

5] Eicher Motors: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹2700, stop loss ₹2450.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

