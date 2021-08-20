Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th August

Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th August

Premium
Day trading guide for Friday: Any decline from here down to the support of 16,400 (20 day EMA on a daily chart) could be a buy on dips opportunity in the near term, say experts.
1 min read . 06:47 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Friday: According to experts, market seems to have started tiring at the new highs of 16,700 levels

Day trading guide for Friday: Trading at NSE and BSE will resume today after the stock market holiday on Thursday. On Wednesday, after showing sustainable upside move in the last few sessions, Nifty witnessed profit booking from the new highs of 16,701 levels and closed the day lower by 45 points. Sharp intraday profit booking was witnessed from day's high of 16,700 levels and the market showed downward correction amidst a range movement in the mid part to later part of the session to close near the lows. On a day when volumes in the market fell compared to the recent average; banks, metals and realty stocks fell the most.

Day trading guide for Friday: Trading at NSE and BSE will resume today after the stock market holiday on Thursday. On Wednesday, after showing sustainable upside move in the last few sessions, Nifty witnessed profit booking from the new highs of 16,701 levels and closed the day lower by 45 points. Sharp intraday profit booking was witnessed from day's high of 16,700 levels and the market showed downward correction amidst a range movement in the mid part to later part of the session to close near the lows. On a day when volumes in the market fell compared to the recent average; banks, metals and realty stocks fell the most.

Trade view on Nifty

Trade view on Nifty

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking on day trading strategies; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have started tiring at the new highs of 16,700. But, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the higher levels. Any decline from here down to the support of 16,400 (20 day EMA on a daily chart) could be a buy on dips opportunity in the near term. We expect upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. The upside target for Nifty remains at 16,900 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy or sell

Sharing views on their respective day trading guide for Friday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 shares to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading strategy today

1] IndusInd Bank: Sell at CMP, target 970 to 960, stop loss 1015

2] Ambuja Cements: Buy at CMP, target 418 to 425, stop loss 399

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Premium

Tax refunds for exporters: Will the new scheme help?

Premium

What food price mark-ups during covid say about inflation

Premium

Big tech drives IT index rally, but the real gains are elsewhere

Ravi Singhal's day trading stock to buy today

3] Maruti Suzuki India: Buy in the range of 6777 to 6844, target 7200, stop loss 6666

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

4] LIC Housing Finance: Sell at CMP, target 370, stop loss 390

Rohit Singre's share to buy today

5] Eicher Motors: Momentum buy at CMP, target 2700, stop loss 2450.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!