Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th August

Sharing day trading strategy for Friday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty has once again started to form flat closes day after day, like it did in August 5 to August 11 period. However, post-August 11, the Nifty broke upwards of the range closes. Advance decline ratio fell compared to the previous day but is still at 1:1, suggesting some deterioration in the broader market sentiments. As long as Nifty is not able to post healthy day on day gain, the broader market will struggle to bounce up. 16,712 to 16,603 is the band for Nifty for the near term and any breach either way could take the Nifty in that direction."

