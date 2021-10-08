Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy in regard to Nifty; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty formed a doji, which is appearing within the high low range of the previous day. Hence, this pattern does not have any predictive ability. A breach of Thursday's high i.e. 17,858 levels could lead to further upward move in the markets. 17,641 happen to be the support for the Nifty in the near term."