Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — July 30

Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — July 30

Premium
Day trading guide for Friday: A decisive move above 15,810 levels is likely to pull the market towards 15,900 in the next couple of sessions. Intraday support is placed at 15,715, say experts.
2 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed up, but the momentum on the upside is yet to pick up, say stock market experts

Day trading guide for Friday: Indian benchmark equity indices broke a three day losing streak on Thursday and closed higher led mainly by metal stocks. The BSE Sensex went up 209 points and closed at 52,653 while NSE Nifty shot up 69 points and closed at 15,778 levels. According to stock market experts, the NSE Nifty as per weekly time-frame chart is showing a larger range movement. They are expecting an upside bounce from the lows and advised ‘buy on dips’ strategy for traders as overall sentiment of the markets is positive to neutral.

Day trading guide for Friday: Indian benchmark equity indices broke a three day losing streak on Thursday and closed higher led mainly by metal stocks. The BSE Sensex went up 209 points and closed at 52,653 while NSE Nifty shot up 69 points and closed at 15,778 levels. According to stock market experts, the NSE Nifty as per weekly time-frame chart is showing a larger range movement. They are expecting an upside bounce from the lows and advised ‘buy on dips’ strategy for traders as overall sentiment of the markets is positive to neutral.

Stock market today

Stock market today

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As the US markets, especially Dow Jones, closed on the higher side on Thursday and SGX Nifty today has opened with an upside gap of neat 122 points, bulls are expected to show some bounce back in the opening bell today.

Asked about trade view on Nifty; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed up, but the momentum on the upside is yet to pick up. A decisive move above 15,810 levels is likely to pull the market towards 15,900 in the next couple of sessions. Intraday support is placed at 15,715."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — have recommended following shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's trade view chart

1] NMDC: Buy at 180, target 190 to 200, stop loss 174

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Workplaces may soon start buzzing again as firms inoculate staff

Premium

Rental bonds are a great idea, but will they work?

Premium

Promise and perils of the internet IPO frenzy

Premium

Do we need a booster dose policy for covid-19 vaccines?

2] Canara Bank: Buy at 149, target 160 170, stop loss 142

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

3] City Union Bank: Buy at 150, target 159 165, stop loss 135

4] Britannia: Buy at 3400, target 3450 to 3500, stop loss 3320

Kapil Goenka's stock of the day

5] Spencer: Buy at 105, target 120, stop loss 95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!