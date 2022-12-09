Day trading guide for Friday: 5 stocks to buy today — December 91 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
- Nifty Bank touched new high on Thursday on the back of sharp rally in PSU stocks
Equity benchmark Sensex ended four days of losses on Thursday, buoyed by gains in select banking and auto counters. The BSE Sensex closed 160 points higher at 62,570. The NSE Nifty advanced 48.8 points to settle at 18,609. All the major sectoral indexes, barring Nifty IT rose. Nifty Bank touched new high on Thursday on the back of sharp rally in PSU stocks.