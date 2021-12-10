Day trading guide for Friday: After showing sharp upside move in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on Thursday session. NSE Nifty 50 gained 47 points and closed at 17,516 levels whereas BSE Sensex went up 157 points and closed at 58,807 levels. According to stock market experts, these patterns indicate chances of minor downward correction or consolidation is likely in the coming session.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; capital goods, telecom and FMCG indices surged the most, while banks and consumer durable indices fell the most. BSE Small-cap index rose 0.80 per cent while BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.38 per cent.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling intraday trading tips for today's session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact. There are chances of some more consolidation or minor weakness on NSE Nifty in the next 1-2 sessions before showing any decisive upside breakout of the hurdle of 17,550 to 17,600 levels soon. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,380 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Listing out day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 6 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Pidilite Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹2320 to ₹2350, stop loss ₹2210

2] Ircon International: Buy at CMP, target ₹54, stop loss ₹44

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sell at CMP, target ₹1877 to ₹1844, stop loss ₹1931

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks for today

4] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹684, target ₹705, stop loss ₹675

5] Indian Energy Exchange or IEX: Buy at ₹268, target ₹285, stop loss ₹265

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stock to buy

6] Gravita India: Buy at ₹237, target ₹249, stop loss ₹232

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

