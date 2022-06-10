Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th June

Suggesting traders to keep an eye on expected breakout on Nifty, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Overall, we can see ‘Triangle’ developing on the Nifty charts, which is a sign of consolidation and only on a breakout from this consolidation; we would see the next directional move in the market. The extreme ends of this pattern are around 16,700 and 16,100. Till the index trades within this broad range, one should focus on stock specific approach and look to book profits and lighten up as the index approaches the resistance zones. The intraday supports for the coming session are placed around 16,405 and 16,320 while resistances are seen around 16,570 and 16,655 levels."