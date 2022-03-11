Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th March

Advising intraday traders to indulge in stock specific trade; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The short term momentum will continue to be dependent on the global news flows and the international market moves. Trading with a stock specific approach could be a better strategy here as the volatility is likely to remain high and there is no confirmation yet about a change of the trend. Traders can look for stock specific opportunities where one should look for trade set-ups on both sides of the trade. However, one should avoid aggressive positions and also adhere to proper risk management principles during such volatile times."