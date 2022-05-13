Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th May

"The global cues continue to be negative and hence our markets too have been trading under pressure. The short term trend remains negative and such sharp corrections are usually a normal course in a down trend. Since last few days, we have not seen any pullback or respite for the bulls which clearly signals a strong trended phase. The index has been resisting around the ’20 EMA on the hourly charts’ in recent pullbacks and this average has now declined to 16,040. Thus, for any up move Nifty needs to cross this hurdle first and until then, one should avoid any aggressive buy trades," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.