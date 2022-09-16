Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 16 September3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:46 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound around 18,100 to 17,700 levels, say experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Friday: Following fears of global recession and slash in India's GDP forecast by Fitch Ratings agency, Dalal Street finished in red zone on second successive session on Thursday. NSE Nifty finished 126 points lower at at 17,877 while BSE Sensex ended 412 points south at 59,934 levels. Nifty Bank index lost 196 points and closed at 41,209 levels.