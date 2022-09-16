Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 16 September

Nifty Call Put Option data

On Nifty Call Put Option ratio, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty Option chain for the weekly expiry reflects on CE writers adding highest exposure at 18700CE - overall more than 70 thousand contracts, with highest fresh additions of 60 thousand contracts. PE writers standing tall at 16500 strike - max exposure of 45 thousand contracts, followed by several immediate other strikes with close to 40 thousand contracts. PCR OI at 17900 being just below 1, needs to buck up now to keep the momentum on the upside."