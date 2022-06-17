Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th June

Expecting pullback from short term support levels, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The momentum readings on the lower time frame chart has reached the oversold zone and hence, a pullback move could be seen from the short term supports in the near term. But until there’s change in data or the structure, the trend remains bearish. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 15,270 and 15,080 and because the readings on lower time chart are oversold, a pullback can be seen from these levels. On pullback moves, 15,650 to 15,800 will be seen as immediate resistance zone."