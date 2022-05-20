Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th May

Advocating 'Sell on Rise' for traders, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "We have been recently advocating a ‘Sell on Rise’ strategy on the markets and until there are any signs of reversal, one should continue with this approach for short term trading. Thursday’s gap area will now be seen as a resistance zone and we should soon see the index breaching its recent sing low of 15735. Below this previous low, the next levels to watch out will be around 15,555 followed by 15,325. Traders are advised to continue to trade with a cautious approach and look for selling opportunities from a trading perspective."