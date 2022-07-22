Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 22st July2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:50 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty remains positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Friday: Following the US markets' overnight rally, Indian stocks ended positive on fifth straight session on Thursday. Capital goods, telecom, oil & gas and power sector stocks attracted maximum buyers while healthcare stocks received maximum beating. Nifty 50 index ended 84 points up at 16,605 whereas BSE Sensex went up 284 points and finished at 55,681 mark. Bank Nifty index gained 228 points and ended at 36,201 levels.