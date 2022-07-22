Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 22st July

"Nifty managed to sustain above the crucial hurdle of 200 day EMA around 16520 levels on Thursday. The opening upside gap of 20th July around 16360-16490 levels is intact after 2 days of its formation. As per gap theory, if the said gap remains unfilled in the next couple of sessions, then that gap could be considered as a bullish runaway gap and that could possibly suggest market is in midway of trend," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.