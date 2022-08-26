Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th August

Speaking on Nifty call put data, Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The series ends with an indecisive note, however the BEARs getting back into the game is no good news for the BULLs out there. NIFTY Option chain for the weekly expiry suggests data being aggressively scattered all over again, with 17700CE/18500CE holding overall maximum exposure of more than a lakh contracts each, with 17000PE being the most aggressive one showing immediate support. PCR OI at 17500 is nearly 2, which if sustains will show some upside momentum."