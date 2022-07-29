Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th July

"Indian markets may have a strong opening today as SGX Nifty is up by more than 170 points after the US GDP data falling in second straight quarter. This is good for the emerging markets as weak US GDP numbers will put pressure on the rising dollar index. We can now expect FIIs' to put breaks on their selling spree and turn net buyers," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities. He said that weak dollar is expected to provide support to Indian economy as FIIs and FPIs may look at India as an investment hub in the wake of looming slowdown fears in the US economy.