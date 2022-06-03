Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 3rd June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Recently, Nifty had given a breakout from the resistance end of the consolidation phase which was placed around 16,400 to 16,450. This resistance was broken with a gap up opening and thus this breakaway gap now would be seen as a support on intraday corrections. During the day, the index precisely corrected towards the gap area and recovered from that support zone. So broadly, till the index trades above 16,400 the short term momentum remains positive and the index could attempt to approach the resistance end, which is seen around the ‘200 DEMA’ at 16,750. Hence, traders should look to trade with a positive bias till the index trades above 16,400 and look to book profits on upside move towards 16,750. Within this broad range, stock specific moves could provide better trading opportunities and hence, short term traders should look to capitalize on the same."