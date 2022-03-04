Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th March

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Since last few sessions, our market is clearly witnessing a lack of buying interest as pullback moves towards 16,700 to 16,800 levels at NSE Nifty is facing a hurdle. Until the index crosses this hurdle, we expect the momentum to remain weak and hence, one should avoid aggressive positions at the current juncture. Traders should wait for a move above 16,800 with broader market participation and until then one should stay light. The immediate supports for Nifty is placed around 16,350 and 16,200 levels."