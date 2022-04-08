Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th April

On ideal day trading strategy for today; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nervousness spread to the broader markets on Thursday as advance decline ratio fell to below 1:1 after 4 days. Currently, the markets are led by the non-institutional players who have begun to aggressively take profits in the face of balance sheet reduction by the US Fed and ahead of the RBI policy meet. Nifty should now take support from 17,442 to 17,519 band. Friday’s RBI MPC meet may not bring in any positive surprise and hence there seems to be little build-up ahead of it."