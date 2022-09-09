Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th September3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 07:05 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Friday: Following strong global cues, Indian stock market finished higher on Thursday session. NSE Nifty ended near 1 per cent higher at 17,798 whereas BSE Sensex surged 659 points and closed at 59,688 levels. Nifty Bank index shot up 753 points and closed at 40,208 levels. Broad market indices i.e. Mid-cap and Small-cap indices rose less than the Nifty, thus underperforming. Among sectors, banks and IT gained the most, while metals and realty fell the most.