Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — August 121 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 07:10 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Given the upward momentum, Nifty could now rise to 17,779 to 17,842 band in this upside move, believe experts
Day trading guide for Friday: On account of strong buying in IT, banking, consumer durable and realty stocks, Indian stock market ended in positive zone on Thursday session. Nifty 50 index ended 124 points northward at 17,659 whereas BSE Sensex gained 515 points and closed at 59,332 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 592 points and finished at 38,879 levels. Broad market indices like small-cap and mid-cap underperformed the Nifty rising 0.28 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively. However advance-decline ratio was positive at 1.25.