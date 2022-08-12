Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — August 12

"Nifty showed some signs of sell-on-news as the morning gains could not be sustained. There are no new data points on the horizon which can impact the Nifty in the near term. We are getting close to end of results season and hence micro moves may also be fewer and far between from now on. Given the upward momentum, Nifty could now rise to 17,779 to 17,842 band in this upside move," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.