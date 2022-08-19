Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — August 193 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 06:51 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty moving above 17,900 to 18,000 levels may open next upside target of 18,500 to 18,600 levels, say experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Friday: Continuing its longest winning streak in last 20 months, Indian stock market ended in green zone on eighth successive session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index trade range-bound but ended near to its intraday high of 17,956 levels whereas BSE Sensex logged 37 points gain and closed at 60,298 mark. Nifty Bank index finished 194 points higher at 39,656 levels. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by 0.34 per cent and 0.42 per cent respectively, outperforming the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was positive at 1.23:1.