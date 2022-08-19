Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — August 19

Speaking on Nifty Call Put data, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “NIFTY FUT clocks in 18000 mark today and the closing definitely hints on the strength to continue. Option chain for the monthly expiry suggests on a wide range in between 17000-19000 range, as both the strikes on PE and CE side respectively has the maximum exposure. However the immediate range reflects on 17800PE/17900PE holding fresh additions of 45 thousand and 56 thousand contracts respectively, with 18000CE adds overall more than a lakh contracts."