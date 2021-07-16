Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 16

Day trading guide for Friday: The northward momentum with range-bound action continued in the Indian stock market for the third consecutive session on Thursday and NSE Nifty climbed new all-time high of 15,952 and closed the day higher by 70 points. Speaking on the day trading guide, market experts said that the Thursday trade pattern indicate an attempt of upside breakout of the larger month old consolidation pattern at 15,915 levels. However, they maintained that short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with sideways action. Emergence of strong upside momentum above 15,950 is expected to open next higher levels of 16,100 in the short-term.

Volumes on the NSE were higher than recent averages. Among sectors realty, capital goods and IT rose the most while oil & gas, auto and telecom lost the most. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices closed 0.31 per cent and 0.43 per cent higher respectively.

Day trading tocks to buy today

On the basis of these technicals and fundamentals, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at CM Goenka Stock Brokers — listed out the following 6 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Hindalco Industries: Buy at ₹400, target ₹410 to ₹425, stop loss ₹390

2] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹1520, target ₹1550 to ₹1570, stop loss ₹1495

Sandeep Matta's stock picks for today

3] Advance Enzyme: Buy at ₹412, target ₹430 to ₹455, stop loss ₹380

4] Cholamandalam Investment and Finance or Chola Finance: Buy at ₹513, target ₹550 to ₹570, stop loss ₹462

5] ITC: Buy at ₹206, target ₹212 to ₹216, stop loss ₹197

Kapil Goenka's stock of the day

6] Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Buy at ₹1528, target ₹1638, stop loss ₹1475.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

